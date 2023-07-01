Saturday's contest between the Los Angeles Angels (44-40) and Arizona Diamondbacks (49-34) matching up at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Angels, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 10:07 PM ET on July 1.

The Angels will give the ball to Tyler Anderson (4-2, 5.54 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will turn to Ryne Nelson (4-4, 4.97 ERA).

Diamondbacks vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 10:07 PM ET

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

MLB Network

Diamondbacks vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Angels 6, Diamondbacks 5.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 2-3.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Arizona and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The last 10 Diamondbacks contests have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 41 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (53.7%) in those contests.

This season, Arizona has been victorious 16 times in 35 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Arizona is No. 5 in MLB, scoring 5.1 runs per game (426 total runs).

The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.40 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

Diamondbacks Schedule