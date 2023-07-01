Devin Booker 2023-24 NBA Clutch POY Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns is +2500 to win the NBA Clutch Player of the Year award for the 2023-24 season -- continue reading for more stats and info on Booker.
Devin Booker Clutch POY Odds
- Clutch Player Odds: +2500 (9th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $2500)
- MVP Odds: +3500 (10th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $3500)
Devin Booker 2023-24 Stats
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|18
|Points
|27.9
|503
|Rebounds
|5.6
|101
|Assists
|8.2
|148
|Steals
|0.7
|12
|Blocks
|0.4
|8
|FG%
|47.6%
|169-for-355
|3P%
|38.3%
|36-for-94
Devin Booker's Next Game
- Matchup: Phoenix Suns at Sacramento Kings
- Game Day: December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, AZFamily
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
