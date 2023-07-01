The start of the 2023 NFL season is fast approaching, with Dennis Gardeck and the Arizona Cardinals opening the year with a bout against the Washington Commanders at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Dennis Gardeck Injury Status

Gardeck is currently not on the injury report.

Dennis Gardeck 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 21 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 1 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Dennis Gardeck 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 2 @Raiders 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 3 Rams 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 4 @Panthers 1.0 1.0 2 1 1 Week 5 Eagles 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 6 @Seahawks 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 11 49ers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 12 Chargers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 17 @Falcons 0.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 18 @49ers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0

