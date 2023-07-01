Clayton Keller is +20000 to claim the 2023-24 Hart Memorial Trophy, presented to the NHL's Most Valuable Player. For more stats and information on this Arizona Coyotes player, scroll down.

Clayton Keller's Hart Trophy Odds

MVP Odds: +20000 (31st in NHL)

Clayton Keller 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 31 Time on Ice 19:32 605:55 Goals 0.4 11 Assists 0.5 16 Points 0.9 27 Hits 0.3 9 Takeaways 0.6 18 Giveaways 0.5 15 Penalty Minutes 0.6 20

Clayton Keller's Next Game

Matchup: Arizona Coyotes at San Jose Sharks

Arizona Coyotes at San Jose Sharks Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM

10:30 PM TV Channel: ESPN+,Hulu

