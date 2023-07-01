Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Angels - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 5:33 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
On Saturday, Christian Walker (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Anderson. First pitch is at 10:07 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 10:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker has 25 doubles, 16 home runs and 30 walks while hitting .278.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 38th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.
- In 64.6% of his games this season (51 of 79), Walker has picked up at least one hit, and in 25 of those games (31.6%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in 19.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Walker has driven in a run in 34 games this year (43.0%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (15.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 50.6% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 3.8%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|38
|.277
|AVG
|.278
|.353
|OBP
|.333
|.547
|SLG
|.497
|22
|XBH
|19
|9
|HR
|7
|25
|RBI
|29
|28/17
|K/BB
|27/13
|1
|SB
|3
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Angels have a 4.24 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (91 total, 1.1 per game).
- Anderson makes the start for the Angels, his 15th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 5.54 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the lefty tossed six innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.54, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are hitting .283 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.