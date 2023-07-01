The start of the 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, with Carlos Watkins and the Arizona Cardinals opening the year with a contest against the Washington Commanders at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Carlos Watkins Injury Status

Watkins is currently not on the injury report.

Carlos Watkins 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 26 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Carlos Watkins 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 7 Lions 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 8 Bears 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 10 @Packers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 11 @Vikings 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 12 Giants 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 13 Colts 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 14 Texans 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 15 @Jaguars 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 16 Eagles 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 17 @Titans 0.0 1.0 5 0 0 Week 18 @Commanders 0.0 1.0 3 0 0 Wild Card @Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 1 0 1 Divisional @49ers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

