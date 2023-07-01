At +20000, Budda Baker is a long shot to take home the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award, as his odds are 51st-best in the NFL.

Budda Baker 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +20000 51st Bet $100 to win $20,000

Budda Baker Insights

Baker played in 15 games, posting 1.0 TFL, 111 tackles, and two interceptions.

From an offensive standpoint, the Cardinals ranked 18th in the NFL with 213.3 passing yards per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 24th in passing yards allowed per contest (230.3).

Arizona put up 110.2 rushing yards per game offensively last year (22nd in NFL), and it surrendered 118.6 rushing yards per game (14th) on defense.

All Cardinals Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Kyler Murray +10000 (24th in NFL) +12500 (50th in NFL) Budda Baker +20000 (51st in NFL) Marquise Brown +20000 (75th in NFL) James Conner +25000 (112th in NFL)

