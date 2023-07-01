Jamiu Bolaji Ojulari is +3000 to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year award, according to sportsbooks. Those odds are 13th-best in the league.

Jamiu Bolaji Ojulari 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. ROY +3000 13th Bet $100 to win $3,000

Jamiu Bolaji Ojulari Insights

The Cardinals put up 213.3 passing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked them 18th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they ranked 24th, giving up 230.3 passing yards per contest.

Offensively, Arizona ranked 22nd in the NFL last season with 110.2 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 14th in rushing yards allowed per contest (118.6).

All Cardinals Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Kyler Murray +10000 (24th in NFL) +12500 (50th in NFL) Budda Baker +20000 (51st in NFL) Marquise Brown +20000 (75th in NFL) James Conner +25000 (112th in NFL)

