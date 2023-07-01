Arizona 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:42 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The 2023 win total established for the Arizona Wildcats, five, predicts it's going to be a bad season.
Looking to place a futures bet on Arizona's win total this season? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!
Arizona Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|5
|+100
|-120
|50%
Bet on Arizona's win total this season now with BetMGM!
Wildcats' 2022 Performance
- Arizona sported the 20th-best offense last season in terms of total yards (462.4 yards per game), but it ranked seventh-worst on defense (467.8 yards allowed per game).
- Arizona sported the sixth-best offense last season in terms of passing yards (318.4 passing yards per game), but it ranked 25th-worst defensively (258.6 passing yards allowed per game).
- Last year UofA was 3-4 at home, but picked up just two road victories.
- The Cats were undefeated (2-0) as favorites and 3-7 as underdogs.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Arizona's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Jayden de Laura
|QB
|3,685 YDS (62.5%) / 25 TD / 13 INT
122 RUSH YDS / 4 RUSH TD / 10.2 RUSH YPG
|Michael Wiley
|RB
|771 YDS / 8 TD / 64.3 YPG / 6.8 YPC
36 REC / 349 REC YDS / 3 REC TD / 29.1 REC YPG
|Dorian Singer
|WR
|66 REC / 1,105 YDS / 6 TD / 92.1 YPG
|Jacob Cowing
|WR
|84 REC / 1,026 YDS / 7 TD / 85.5 YPG
|Jaxen Turner
|DB
|54 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 2 INT
|Hunter Echols
|DL
|48 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 3.5 SACK
|Jerry Roberts
|LB
|67 TKL / 1.0 TFL
|Christian Young
|DB
|54 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 0.5 SACK
Wildcats' Strength of Schedule
- According to their opponents' combined win total last season, the Wildcats will be facing the 35th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty.
- Arizona will face the 16th-toughest conference schedule in college football, based on its Pac-12 opponents' combined win total last year (62).
- Arizona has seven games scheduled against teams that put up winning records in 2022, including five teams that had nine or more wins and three with less than four wins last year.
Arizona 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|Northern Arizona
|September 2
|-
|-
|2
|@ Mississippi State
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|UTEP
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|@ Stanford
|September 23
|-
|-
|5
|Washington
|September 30
|-
|-
|6
|@ USC
|October 7
|-
|-
|7
|@ Washington State
|October 14
|-
|-
|9
|Oregon State
|October 28
|-
|-
|10
|UCLA
|November 4
|-
|-
|11
|@ Colorado
|November 11
|-
|-
|12
|Utah
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|@ Arizona State
|November 25
|-
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.