Ketel Marte -- with a slugging percentage of .718 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the mound, on June 30 at 9:38 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ketel Marte? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte leads Arizona in OBP (.371), slugging percentage (.517) and OPS (.888) this season.

Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 16th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 18th and he is 12th in slugging.

In 76.0% of his 75 games this season, Marte has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.

In 20.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 38.7% of his games this year, Marte has notched at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (16.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 57.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 14 games with multiple runs (18.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 36 .284 AVG .299 .363 OBP .380 .493 SLG .542 17 XBH 15 6 HR 9 19 RBI 25 28/17 K/BB 25/17 3 SB 3

Angels Pitching Rankings