Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Angels - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:35 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Jake McCarthy (.385 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Friday at 9:38 PM ET.
He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his last game against the Rays.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Explore More About This Game
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy is batting .250 with four doubles, four triples, two home runs and 14 walks.
- McCarthy is batting .412 during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- McCarthy has gotten a hit in 28 of 49 games this year (57.1%), including 12 multi-hit games (24.5%).
- In 49 games played this season, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
- In nine games this year, McCarthy has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 20 games this season (40.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|20
|.275
|AVG
|.210
|.308
|OBP
|.324
|.451
|SLG
|.210
|10
|XBH
|0
|2
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|5
|22/5
|K/BB
|12/9
|11
|SB
|6
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Angels have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 90 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Canning makes the start for the Angels, his 13th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.99 ERA and 62 strikeouts through 65 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty threw six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.99, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .238 against him.
