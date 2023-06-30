Geraldo Perdomo -- with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the mound, on June 30 at 9:38 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo is batting .291 with 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 32 walks.

Perdomo has picked up a hit in 39 of 66 games this season, with multiple hits 18 times.

In 7.6% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2% of his trips to the dish.

In 33.3% of his games this year, Perdomo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 45.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (7.6%).

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 29 .230 AVG .367 .331 OBP .467 .363 SLG .544 10 XBH 10 2 HR 3 14 RBI 19 25/17 K/BB 17/15 4 SB 5

