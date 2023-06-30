The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Gabriel Moreno (.171 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Friday at 9:38 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Rays.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Moreno? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno is hitting .261 with 10 doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.

Moreno has gotten at least one hit in 57.4% of his games this year (35 of 61), with at least two hits 15 times (24.6%).

He has hit a home run in two of 61 games played this season, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

In 32.8% of his games this year, Moreno has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (6.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 14 times this year (23.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 26 .306 AVG .209 .333 OBP .253 .352 SLG .330 5 XBH 7 0 HR 2 12 RBI 14 23/6 K/BB 24/6 3 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings