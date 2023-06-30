Evan Longoria Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Angels - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:29 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Evan Longoria (.353 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Friday at 9:38 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Rays.
Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Evan Longoria At The Plate
- Longoria has seven doubles, 11 home runs and 11 walks while batting .252.
- Longoria has gotten a hit in 22 of 41 games this season (53.7%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (19.5%).
- He has homered in 26.8% of his games this year, and 7.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Longoria has driven home a run in 15 games this season (36.6%), including more than one RBI in 9.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 18 of 41 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|20
|.292
|AVG
|.210
|.324
|OBP
|.290
|.662
|SLG
|.468
|10
|XBH
|8
|7
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|8
|22/4
|K/BB
|20/7
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is ninth in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (90 total, 1.1 per game).
- Canning gets the start for the Angels, his 13th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.99 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 65 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander went six scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.99, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .238 batting average against him.
