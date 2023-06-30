Emmanuel Rivera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Angels - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:26 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Emmanuel Rivera (.167 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 162 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate
- Rivera is batting .306 with 10 doubles, a home run and six walks.
- Rivera has gotten at least one hit in 61.9% of his games this season (26 of 42), with multiple hits 14 times (33.3%).
- He has gone deep in one of 42 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- In 15 games this season (35.7%), Rivera has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (9.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 19 times this year (45.2%), including five games with multiple runs (11.9%).
Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|21
|.286
|AVG
|.324
|.282
|OBP
|.370
|.371
|SLG
|.419
|4
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|14
|12/0
|K/BB
|16/6
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Angels' 4.22 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (90 total, 1.1 per game).
- Canning (6-2) takes the mound for the Angels in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 3.99 ERA in 65 1/3 innings pitched, with 62 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander went six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 3.99 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .238 to his opponents.
