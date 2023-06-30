On Friday, Emmanuel Rivera (.167 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 162 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate

  • Rivera is batting .306 with 10 doubles, a home run and six walks.
  • Rivera has gotten at least one hit in 61.9% of his games this season (26 of 42), with multiple hits 14 times (33.3%).
  • He has gone deep in one of 42 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
  • In 15 games this season (35.7%), Rivera has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (9.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once 19 times this year (45.2%), including five games with multiple runs (11.9%).

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 21
.286 AVG .324
.282 OBP .370
.371 SLG .419
4 XBH 7
1 HR 0
6 RBI 14
12/0 K/BB 16/6
0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
  • The Angels' 4.22 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (90 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Canning (6-2) takes the mound for the Angels in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 3.99 ERA in 65 1/3 innings pitched, with 62 strikeouts.
  • His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander went six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • In 12 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 3.99 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .238 to his opponents.
