On Friday, Emma Navarro (No. 60 in the world) takes on Katerina Siniakova (No. 52) in the semifinals of the Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers.

In this Semifinal match versus Navarro (+120), Siniakova is favored to win with -155 odds.

Emma Navarro vs. Katerina Siniakova Match Information

Tournament: The Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers

Semifinals

Friday, June 30

TC Bad Homburg

Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany

Grass

Emma Navarro vs. Katerina Siniakova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Katerina Siniakova has a 60.8% chance to win.

Emma Navarro Katerina Siniakova +120 Odds to Win Match -155 +800 Odds to Win Tournament +1400 45.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.8% 11.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 6.7% 51.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.6

Emma Navarro vs. Katerina Siniakova Trends and Insights

Navarro made it past Rebeka Masarova 6-7, 1-1 (retired) in the quarterfinals.

Siniakova eliminated Liudmila Samsonova 7-5, 4-6, 6-2 in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Navarro has played 16 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 20.6 games per match.

Navarro has played three matches on grass over the past year, and 18.0 games per match.

In her 30 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Siniakova is averaging 21.3 games per match and winning 50.8% of those games.

In one match on grass courts in the past 12 months, Siniakova has averaged 19.0 games per match and 9.5 games per set, winning 36.8% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Navarro and Siniakova have not met on the court.

