Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels will aim to outdo Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Friday at 9:38 PM ET.

The Angels are the favorite in this one, at -155, while the underdog Diamondbacks have +130 odds to upset. The over/under is 9.5 runs for the matchup.

Diamondbacks vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023

9:38 PM ET

Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Angels -155 +130 9.5 -120 +100 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 2-3.

When it comes to the total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 contests.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 40 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (52.5%) in those games.

Arizona has entered 11 games this season as the underdog by +130 or more and is 5-6 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 43.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Games involving Arizona have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 39 of 82 chances this season.

The Diamondbacks have posted a record of 6-4-0 against the spread this season.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 24-20 24-14 19-13 29-21 35-23 13-11

