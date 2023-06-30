Diamondbacks vs. Angels: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels will aim to outdo Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Friday at 9:38 PM ET.
The Angels are the favorite in this one, at -155, while the underdog Diamondbacks have +130 odds to upset. The over/under is 9.5 runs for the matchup.
Diamondbacks vs. Angels Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Time: 9:38 PM ET
- TV: Apple TV+
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Angels
|-155
|+130
|9.5
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 2-3.
- When it comes to the total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games.
- Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 contests.
Discover More About This Game
Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats
- The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 40 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (52.5%) in those games.
- Arizona has entered 11 games this season as the underdog by +130 or more and is 5-6 in those contests.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 43.5% chance of walking away with the win.
- Games involving Arizona have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 39 of 82 chances this season.
- The Diamondbacks have posted a record of 6-4-0 against the spread this season.
Diamondbacks Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|24-20
|24-14
|19-13
|29-21
|35-23
|13-11
