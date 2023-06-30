Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Angels - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:35 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Christian Walker (.419 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Friday at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Rays.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker has 25 doubles, 16 home runs and 29 walks while batting .281.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 34th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.
- Walker is batting .421 with one homer during his last games and is riding a 13-game hitting streak.
- Walker has gotten at least one hit in 65.4% of his games this season (51 of 78), with more than one hit 25 times (32.1%).
- In 15 games this season, he has hit a long ball (19.2%, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate).
- In 43.6% of his games this year, Walker has driven in at least one run. In 12 of those games (15.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 51.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 3.8%.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|37
|.277
|AVG
|.286
|.353
|OBP
|.337
|.547
|SLG
|.510
|22
|XBH
|19
|9
|HR
|7
|25
|RBI
|29
|28/17
|K/BB
|25/12
|1
|SB
|3
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (90 total, 1.1 per game).
- Canning (6-2 with a 3.99 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 65 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his 13th of the season.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander went six scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.99, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .238 against him.
