Carson Kelly Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Angels - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:23 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-3 with an RBI in his last game, Carson Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Griffin Canning) at 9:38 PM ET on Friday.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Rays.
Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Carson Kelly At The Plate
- Kelly is batting .214 with a double and a walk.
- Kelly is batting .353 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- In four of eight games this year (50.0%), Kelly has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In eight games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Kelly has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in one of eight games.
Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|3
|.059
|AVG
|.455
|.111
|OBP
|.455
|.059
|SLG
|.545
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|0
|6/1
|K/BB
|3/0
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Angels' 4.22 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 90 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- The Angels will send Canning (6-2) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.99 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 65 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander went six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.99, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .238 against him.
