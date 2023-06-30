After going 1-for-3 with an RBI in his last game, Carson Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Griffin Canning) at 9:38 PM ET on Friday.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Rays.

Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Explore More About This Game

Carson Kelly At The Plate

Kelly is batting .214 with a double and a walk.

Kelly is batting .353 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

In four of eight games this year (50.0%), Kelly has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In eight games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Kelly has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in one of eight games.

Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 3 .059 AVG .455 .111 OBP .455 .059 SLG .545 0 XBH 1 0 HR 0 2 RBI 0 6/1 K/BB 3/0 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings