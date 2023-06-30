After going 1-for-3 with an RBI in his last game, Carson Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Griffin Canning) at 9:38 PM ET on Friday.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Rays.

Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Explore More About This Game

Carson Kelly At The Plate

  • Kelly is batting .214 with a double and a walk.
  • Kelly is batting .353 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
  • In four of eight games this year (50.0%), Kelly has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In eight games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Kelly has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in one of eight games.

Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 3
.059 AVG .455
.111 OBP .455
.059 SLG .545
0 XBH 1
0 HR 0
2 RBI 0
6/1 K/BB 3/0
0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
  • The Angels' 4.22 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to give up 90 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
  • The Angels will send Canning (6-2) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.99 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 65 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander went six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.99, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .238 against him.
