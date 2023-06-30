Alek Thomas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Angels - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:35 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Alek Thomas and his .415 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Friday at 9:38 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Explore More About This Game
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is batting .220 with eight doubles, two triples, three home runs and eight walks.
- Thomas has had a hit in 21 of 45 games this year (46.7%), including multiple hits eight times (17.8%).
- He has gone deep in 6.7% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Thomas has driven in a run in 11 games this season (24.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 17 games this season (37.8%), including four multi-run games (8.9%).
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|21
|.247
|AVG
|.195
|.291
|OBP
|.235
|.397
|SLG
|.325
|7
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|7
|17/4
|K/BB
|18/4
|1
|SB
|3
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (90 total, 1.1 per game).
- Canning gets the start for the Angels, his 13th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.99 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 65 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.99, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .238 against him.
