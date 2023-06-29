Pavin Smith -- with a slugging percentage of .120 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zack Littell on the mound, on June 29 at 3:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Rays.

Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zack Littell

Zack Littell TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Pavin Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .194 with five doubles, seven home runs and 32 walks.

In 26 of 59 games this year (44.1%) Smith has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (15.3%).

In 11.9% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Smith has had an RBI in 18 games this year (30.5%), including seven multi-RBI outings (11.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored a run in 22 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 26 .226 AVG .161 .374 OBP .247 .290 SLG .391 4 XBH 8 1 HR 6 15 RBI 15 22/22 K/BB 20/10 0 SB 1

Rays Pitching Rankings