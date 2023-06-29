The Phoenix Mercury (2-11) will turn to Brittney Griner (19.2 points per game, eighth in WNBA) when they attempt to take down Kelsey Mitchell (17.1, 13th) and the Indiana Fever (5-9) on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at Footprint Center. It tips at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, AZFamily, and FACEBOOK.

Mercury vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Footprint Center

Key Stats for Mercury vs. Fever

Phoenix scores 8.8 fewer points per game (76) than Indiana allow (84.8).

Phoenix is shooting 43.8% from the field, 0.9% higher than the 42.9% Indiana's opponents have shot this season.

The Mercury are 2-4 when they shoot higher than 42.9% from the field.

Phoenix's three-point shooting percentage this season (30.2%) is 6.8 percentage points lower than opponents of Indiana are averaging (37%).

The Mercury have a 2-0 record when the team hits more than 37% of their three-point attempts.

Indiana averages 36.6 rebounds per game, outrebounding Phoenix by 7.7 boards per contest.

Mercury Injuries