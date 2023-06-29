The Phoenix Mercury (2-11) have three players on the injury report for their matchup with the Indiana Fever (5-9) at Footprint Center on Thursday, June 29 at 10:00 PM ET.

The Mercury fell in their last outing 77-62 against the Wings on Tuesday.

Phoenix Mercury Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Shey Peddy Out Achilles 5.3 1 2.3 Megan Gustafson Out Concussion 4.7 3.1 0.3 Skylar Diggins-Smith Out Personal - - -

Mercury vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, AZFamily, and FACEBOOK

NBA TV, AZFamily, and FACEBOOK Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Mercury Player Leaders

Brittney Griner is the Mercury's top scorer (19.2 points per game), and she averages 1.8 assists and 6.3 rebounds. Her scoring average ranks her eighth in the league.

Sug Sutton is No. 1 on the Mercury in assists (5.5 per game), and posts 10.8 points and 2.5 rebounds. She also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Diana Taurasi gets the Mercury 14.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest. She also averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Michaela Onyenwere gives the Mercury 9.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. She also posts 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Sophie Cunningham is averaging 13.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, making 43.5% of her shots from the floor and 34.9% from 3-point range, with 2 treys per contest (seventh in WNBA).

Mercury vs. Fever Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Fever -2.5 161.5

