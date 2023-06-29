Mercury vs. Fever Odds, Spread, Over/Under

On Thursday, June 29, 2023 at Footprint Center, the Phoenix Mercury (2-11) will try to snap a four-game home losing streak when taking on the Indiana Fever (5-9), airing at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, AZFamily, and FACEBOOK.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mercury vs. Fever matchup.

Mercury vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, AZFamily, and FACEBOOK

NBA TV, AZFamily, and FACEBOOK Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Mercury vs. Fever Betting Trends

The Fever are 10-3-0 ATS this season.

The Mercury have a record of just 2-10-0 against the spread this year.

Indiana has not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Phoenix has been an underdog by 2.5 points or more nine times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

The Fever and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven out of 13 times this season.

The Mercury and their opponents have combined to hit the over six out of 12 times this season.

