Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rays - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:23 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.325 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Yonny Chirinos and the Tampa Bay Rays at Chase Field, Thursday at 3:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rays Starter: Yonny Chirinos
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel is hitting .271 with 18 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 17 walks.
- He ranks 52nd in batting average, 95th in on base percentage, and 38th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- Gurriel has gotten a hit in 48 of 69 games this year (69.6%), with multiple hits on 17 occasions (24.6%).
- In 14.5% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Gurriel has picked up an RBI in 40.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 15.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 34.8% of his games this season (24 of 69), with two or more runs five times (7.2%).
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|32
|.275
|AVG
|.266
|.329
|OBP
|.312
|.522
|SLG
|.430
|20
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|5
|26
|RBI
|18
|28/10
|K/BB
|21/7
|1
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.63).
- Rays pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (85 total, one per game).
- Chirinos makes the start for the Rays, his fifth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.91 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 48 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty went 5 1/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.91, with 4.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .222 against him.
