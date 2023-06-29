The Arizona Diamondbacks and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.325 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Yonny Chirinos and the Tampa Bay Rays at Chase Field, Thursday at 3:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Stadium: Chase Field

Rays Starter: Yonny Chirinos

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel is hitting .271 with 18 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 17 walks.

He ranks 52nd in batting average, 95th in on base percentage, and 38th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Gurriel has gotten a hit in 48 of 69 games this year (69.6%), with multiple hits on 17 occasions (24.6%).

In 14.5% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Gurriel has picked up an RBI in 40.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 15.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 34.8% of his games this season (24 of 69), with two or more runs five times (7.2%).

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 32 .275 AVG .266 .329 OBP .312 .522 SLG .430 20 XBH 11 6 HR 5 26 RBI 18 28/10 K/BB 21/7 1 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings