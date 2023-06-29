Jake McCarthy -- batting .278 with a home run, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Yonny Chirinos on the hill, on June 29 at 3:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Yonny Chirinos

Yonny Chirinos TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake McCarthy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy has four doubles, three triples, two home runs and 14 walks while batting .241.

McCarthy is batting .316 during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

McCarthy has picked up a hit in 56.3% of his 48 games this year, with multiple hits in 22.9% of them.

In 48 games played this season, he has homered in just two of them.

McCarthy has driven in a run in nine games this year (18.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 20 of 48 games (41.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 20 .260 AVG .210 .295 OBP .324 .420 SLG .210 9 XBH 0 2 HR 0 5 RBI 5 22/5 K/BB 12/9 11 SB 6

Rays Pitching Rankings