Jake McCarthy -- batting .278 with a home run, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Yonny Chirinos on the hill, on June 29 at 3:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Rays Starter: Yonny Chirinos
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

  • McCarthy has four doubles, three triples, two home runs and 14 walks while batting .241.
  • McCarthy is batting .316 during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
  • McCarthy has picked up a hit in 56.3% of his 48 games this year, with multiple hits in 22.9% of them.
  • In 48 games played this season, he has homered in just two of them.
  • McCarthy has driven in a run in nine games this year (18.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 20 of 48 games (41.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
28 GP 20
.260 AVG .210
.295 OBP .324
.420 SLG .210
9 XBH 0
2 HR 0
5 RBI 5
22/5 K/BB 12/9
11 SB 6

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays' 3.63 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to surrender 85 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
  • Chirinos gets the start for the Rays, his fifth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.91 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • In 11 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 3.91 ERA and 4.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .222 to his opponents.
