Geraldo Perdomo Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rays - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:23 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Geraldo Perdomo -- with a slugging percentage of .361 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Yonny Chirinos on the hill, on June 29 at 3:40 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Rays.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rays Starter: Yonny Chirinos
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo is batting .296 with 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 32 walks.
- Perdomo has had a hit in 39 of 65 games this year (60.0%), including multiple hits 18 times (27.7%).
- He has gone deep in 7.7% of his games this year, and 2.1% of his plate appearances.
- Perdomo has an RBI in 22 of 65 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 46.2% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.7%.
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|29
|.239
|AVG
|.367
|.341
|OBP
|.467
|.376
|SLG
|.544
|10
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|19
|24/17
|K/BB
|17/15
|4
|SB
|5
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Rays' 3.63 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (85 total, one per game).
- Chirinos (3-3) takes the mound for the Rays in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.91 ERA in 48 1/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed a 3.91 ERA and 4.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .222 to opposing hitters.
