Geraldo Perdomo -- with a slugging percentage of .361 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Yonny Chirinos on the hill, on June 29 at 3:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Rays.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Yonny Chirinos

Yonny Chirinos TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Geraldo Perdomo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo is batting .296 with 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 32 walks.

Perdomo has had a hit in 39 of 65 games this year (60.0%), including multiple hits 18 times (27.7%).

He has gone deep in 7.7% of his games this year, and 2.1% of his plate appearances.

Perdomo has an RBI in 22 of 65 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 46.2% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.7%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 29 .239 AVG .367 .341 OBP .467 .376 SLG .544 10 XBH 10 2 HR 3 14 RBI 19 24/17 K/BB 17/15 4 SB 5

Rays Pitching Rankings