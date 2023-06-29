On Thursday, Gabriel Moreno (.143 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Yonny Chirinos. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Rays.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Yonny Chirinos

Yonny Chirinos TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Moreno? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno is batting .256 with nine doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.

Moreno has picked up a hit in 34 of 60 games this year, with multiple hits 14 times.

In 60 games played this season, he has hit a homer in just two of them.

In 33.3% of his games this year, Moreno has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (6.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 14 of 60 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 26 .298 AVG .209 .327 OBP .253 .337 SLG .330 4 XBH 7 0 HR 2 12 RBI 14 22/6 K/BB 24/6 3 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings