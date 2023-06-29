The Arizona Diamondbacks (48-33) and Tampa Bay Rays (55-28) square off on Thursday at 3:40 PM ET at Chase Field, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Brandon Pfaadt and the Rays will turn to Yonny Chirinos (3-3, 3.91 ERA).

Diamondbacks vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Pfaadt - ARI (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Chirinos - TB (3-3, 3.91 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Pfaadt

Pfaadt will make his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.

The 24-year-old right-hander will make his MLB debut.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Yonny Chirinos

Chirinos gets the start for the Rays, his fifth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.91 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

Over 11 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 3.91 ERA and 4.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .222 to opposing hitters.

Chirinos enters this game with four outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

In four of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.

