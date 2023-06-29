Player prop bet odds for Corbin Carroll, Wander Franco and others are available when the Arizona Diamondbacks host the Tampa Bay Rays at Chase Field on Thursday at 3:40 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Rays Game Info

When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET

Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 20 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs, 29 walks and 44 RBI (84 total hits). He has swiped 24 bases.

He's slashing .296/.372/.567 on the year.

Carroll will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .227 with a double, a home run and four RBI.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Jun. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Rays Jun. 27 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0 at Giants Jun. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Jun. 24 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 at Giants Jun. 23 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 1

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has 85 hits with 13 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs, 33 walks and 44 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashing .294/.373/.522 on the season.

Marte has picked up a hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .342 with a double, five home runs, seven walks and 14 RBI.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Jun. 28 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Rays Jun. 27 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 at Giants Jun. 25 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 0 at Giants Jun. 24 2-for-4 3 1 2 5 0 at Giants Jun. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Franco Stats

Franco has 85 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 28 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen 25 bases.

He has a slash line of .282/.344/.452 so far this season.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Jun. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jun. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Royals Jun. 24 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has 84 hits with 16 doubles, 12 home runs, 34 walks and 38 RBI.

He has a .322/.407/.521 slash line so far this year.

Diaz enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .550 with a double and a walk.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Diamondbacks Jun. 28 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 at Diamondbacks Jun. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Royals Jun. 25 4-for-4 1 0 0 4 vs. Royals Jun. 24 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jun. 22 3-for-5 2 0 0 3

