The Arizona Diamondbacks (48-33) and the Tampa Bay Rays (55-28) will clash on Thursday, June 29 at Chase Field, with Brandon Pfaadt pitching for the Diamondbacks and Zack Littell toeing the rubber for the Rays. The first pitch will be thrown at 3:40 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are favored in this one, at -110, while the underdog Rays have -110 odds to win. The over/under is 10 runs for this game (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds to go under).

Diamondbacks vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Pfaadt - ARI (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Littell - TB (0-1, 6.57 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Have the urge to put money on the Diamondbacks' matchup versus the Rays but aren't sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Diamondbacks (-110) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Diamondbacks to beat the Rays with those odds, and the Diamondbacks emerge with the victory, you'd get back $19.09.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Ketel Marte get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have won 26, or 70.3%, of the 37 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Diamondbacks have a 27-14 record (winning 65.9% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Arizona has a 52.4% chance to win.

The Diamondbacks played as the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rays have been victorious in three of the 10 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Rays have won three of 10 games when listed as at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rays have played as underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Diamondbacks vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Evan Longoria 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Christian Walker 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+100) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+145) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+145) Alek Thomas 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+195)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +2500 8th 2nd Win NL West +325 - 2nd

Think the Diamondbacks can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Arizona and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.