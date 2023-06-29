Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks will try to get the better of Zack Littell, the Tampa Bay Rays' starter, on Thursday at 3:40 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 12th in MLB play with 95 total home runs.

Arizona's .439 slugging percentage ranks sixth-best in baseball.

The Diamondbacks have the third-best batting average in the league (.265).

Arizona is the fifth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.2 runs per game (419 total).

The Diamondbacks rank seventh in baseball with a .330 on-base percentage.

Diamondbacks hitters strike out 7.6 times per game, the third-fewest strikeouts in baseball.

Arizona's pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Arizona has a 4.42 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Diamondbacks have the 21st-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.340).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Brandon Pfaadt will make his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.

The right-hander will make his MLB debut. He's 24 years old.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 6/23/2023 Giants L 8-5 Away Zach Davies Logan Webb 6/24/2023 Giants L 7-6 Away Merrill Kelly Ryan Walker 6/25/2023 Giants W 5-2 Away Ryne Nelson Anthony DeSclafani 6/27/2023 Rays W 8-4 Home Zac Gallen Taj Bradley 6/28/2023 Rays L 3-2 Home Zach Davies Zach Eflin 6/29/2023 Rays - Home Brandon Pfaadt Yonny Chirinos 6/30/2023 Angels - Away Merrill Kelly Griffin Canning 7/1/2023 Angels - Away Ryne Nelson Tyler Anderson 7/2/2023 Angels - Away Zac Gallen Reid Detmers 7/4/2023 Mets - Home Zach Davies Kodai Senga 7/5/2023 Mets - Home Zach Davies Max Scherzer

