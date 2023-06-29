Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks take the field on Thursday at Chase Field against Yonny Chirinos, who will start for the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch will be at 3:40 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are listed as +130 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Rays (-155). The over/under is 9.5 runs for the contest (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).

Diamondbacks vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Time: 3:40 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -155 +130 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 2-3.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have won in 21, or 52.5%, of the 40 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Arizona has a record of 5-6, a 45.5% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +130 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 43.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Arizona and its opponents have hit the over in 39 of its 81 games with a total this season.

The Diamondbacks have posted a record of 6-4-0 against the spread this season.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 24-19 24-14 19-12 29-21 35-22 13-11

