On Thursday, Corbin Carroll (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 128 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Yonny Chirinos. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Yonny Chirinos

Yonny Chirinos TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Looking to place a prop bet on Corbin Carroll? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll has 84 hits, which ranks first among Arizona hitters this season, while batting .296 with 40 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 13th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Carroll has gotten a hit in 55 of 76 games this season (72.4%), including 22 multi-hit games (28.9%).

He has hit a home run in 21.1% of his games in 2023 (16 of 76), and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

Carroll has driven in a run in 29 games this year (38.2%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (14.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 55.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 16 games with multiple runs (21.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 35 .278 AVG .316 .351 OBP .395 .536 SLG .602 19 XBH 21 9 HR 8 23 RBI 21 34/13 K/BB 29/16 8 SB 16

Rays Pitching Rankings