Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rays - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:23 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Christian Walker and his .692 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Yonny Chirinos and the Tampa Bay Rays at Chase Field, Thursday at 3:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Yonny Chirinos
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Rays Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Rays Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Rays Pitching Matchup
|Diamondbacks vs Rays Prediction
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker is batting .281 with 24 doubles, 16 home runs and 28 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.
- Walker is batting .421 with one homer during his last games and is on a 12-game hitting streak.
- Walker has picked up a hit in 50 of 77 games this year, with multiple hits 25 times.
- He has hit a home run in 19.5% of his games in 2023, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 44.2% of his games this year, Walker has tallied at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (15.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 40 games this year (51.9%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|37
|.276
|AVG
|.286
|.350
|OBP
|.337
|.545
|SLG
|.510
|21
|XBH
|19
|9
|HR
|7
|25
|RBI
|29
|28/16
|K/BB
|25/12
|1
|SB
|3
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Rays' 3.63 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (85 total, one per game).
- Chirinos makes the start for the Rays, his fifth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.91 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing eight earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 3.91 ERA and 4.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .222 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.