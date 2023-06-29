The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Christian Walker and his .692 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Yonny Chirinos and the Tampa Bay Rays at Chase Field, Thursday at 3:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Yonny Chirinos

Yonny Chirinos TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker is batting .281 with 24 doubles, 16 home runs and 28 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.

Walker is batting .421 with one homer during his last games and is on a 12-game hitting streak.

Walker has picked up a hit in 50 of 77 games this year, with multiple hits 25 times.

He has hit a home run in 19.5% of his games in 2023, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 44.2% of his games this year, Walker has tallied at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (15.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 40 games this year (51.9%), including multiple runs in three games.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 37 .276 AVG .286 .350 OBP .337 .545 SLG .510 21 XBH 19 9 HR 7 25 RBI 29 28/16 K/BB 25/12 1 SB 3

Rays Pitching Rankings