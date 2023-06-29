As of now the Arizona Cardinals have the worst odds in the league of winning the Super Bowl, listed at +20000.

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +2500

+2500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000

Arizona Betting Insights

Arizona covered eight times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

The Cardinals and their opponents combined to go over the point total 10 out of 17 times last season.

Arizona ranked 22nd in total offense (323.5 yards per game) and 21st in total defense (348.9 yards allowed per game) last season.

Last year the Cardinals had three wins on the road, but only one at home.

Arizona won only one game when favored (1-2), while posting a 3-11 record as an underdog.

In the NFC West, the Cardinals won just one game (1-5), and in the conference as a whole they went 3-9.

Cardinals Impact Players

Kyler Murray threw for 2,368 yards (215.3 per game), completing 66.4% of his passes, with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 11 games last year.

Also, Murray rushed for 418 yards and three TDs.

In 13 games, James Conner ran for 782 yards (60.2 per game) and seven TDs.

In the passing game, Conner scored one touchdown, with 46 receptions for 300 yards.

In 12 games a season ago, Marquise Brown had 67 catches for 709 yards (59.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

Zach Ertz had 47 catches for 406 yards (40.6 per game) and four touchdowns in 10 games.

Isaiah Simmons posted two interceptions to go with 99 tackles, 5.0 TFL, four sacks, and seven passes defended in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Commanders - +8000 2 September 17 Giants - +6600 3 September 24 Cowboys - +1600 4 October 1 @ 49ers - +900 5 October 8 Bengals - +900 6 October 15 @ Rams - +5000 7 October 22 @ Seahawks - +3000 8 October 29 Ravens - +1800 9 November 5 @ Browns - +3500 10 November 12 Falcons - +6600 11 November 19 @ Texans - +15000 12 November 26 Rams - +5000 13 December 3 @ Steelers - +6600 15 December 17 49ers - +900 16 December 24 @ Bears - +6600 17 December 31 @ Eagles - +700 18 January 7 Seahawks - +3000

