On Thursday, Alek Thomas (hitting .300 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Yonny Chirinos. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rays.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Rays Starter: Yonny Chirinos

Yonny Chirinos TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas is batting .226 with eight doubles, two triples, three home runs and eight walks.

Thomas has had a hit in 21 of 44 games this season (47.7%), including multiple hits eight times (18.2%).

In 6.8% of his games this season, he has homered, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 11 games this season (25.0%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 17 games this year (38.6%), including multiple runs in four games.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 21 .261 AVG .195 .307 OBP .235 .420 SLG .325 7 XBH 6 1 HR 2 6 RBI 7 16/4 K/BB 18/4 1 SB 3

Rays Pitching Rankings