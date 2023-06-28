Nick Ahmed is available when the Arizona Diamondbacks battle Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Chase Field Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last action (on June 22 against the Nationals) he went 0-for-4.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Ahmed? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nick Ahmed At The Plate

  • Ahmed has six doubles, two home runs and seven walks while hitting .228.
  • Ahmed has had a hit in 20 of 39 games this season (51.3%), including multiple hits five times (12.8%).
  • He has gone deep in two of 39 games played this season, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Ahmed has driven in a run in nine games this year (23.1%), including three games with more than one RBI (7.7%).
  • In nine of 39 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 20
.327 AVG .145
.397 OBP .159
.442 SLG .242
4 XBH 4
1 HR 1
6 RBI 6
7/6 K/BB 21/1
3 SB 1

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Rays' 3.65 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rays allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (85 total, one per game).
  • Eflin (9-3 with a 3.35 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 83 1/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Rays, his 15th of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.35), fourth in WHIP (1.032), and 27th in K/9 (9.1).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.