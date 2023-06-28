Nick Ahmed Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rays - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:26 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nick Ahmed is available when the Arizona Diamondbacks battle Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Chase Field Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last action (on June 22 against the Nationals) he went 0-for-4.
Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Nick Ahmed At The Plate
- Ahmed has six doubles, two home runs and seven walks while hitting .228.
- Ahmed has had a hit in 20 of 39 games this season (51.3%), including multiple hits five times (12.8%).
- He has gone deep in two of 39 games played this season, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- Ahmed has driven in a run in nine games this year (23.1%), including three games with more than one RBI (7.7%).
- In nine of 39 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|20
|.327
|AVG
|.145
|.397
|OBP
|.159
|.442
|SLG
|.242
|4
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|6
|7/6
|K/BB
|21/1
|3
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.65 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (85 total, one per game).
- Eflin (9-3 with a 3.35 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 83 1/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Rays, his 15th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.35), fourth in WHIP (1.032), and 27th in K/9 (9.1).
