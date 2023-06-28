Nick Ahmed is available when the Arizona Diamondbacks battle Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Chase Field Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last action (on June 22 against the Nationals) he went 0-for-4.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Ahmed? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nick Ahmed At The Plate

Ahmed has six doubles, two home runs and seven walks while hitting .228.

Ahmed has had a hit in 20 of 39 games this season (51.3%), including multiple hits five times (12.8%).

He has gone deep in two of 39 games played this season, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.

Ahmed has driven in a run in nine games this year (23.1%), including three games with more than one RBI (7.7%).

In nine of 39 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 20 .327 AVG .145 .397 OBP .159 .442 SLG .242 4 XBH 4 1 HR 1 6 RBI 6 7/6 K/BB 21/1 3 SB 1

Rays Pitching Rankings