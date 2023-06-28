Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- .195 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the hill, on June 28 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel is batting .271 with 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 17 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 53rd in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.

Gurriel has gotten a hit in 47 of 68 games this season (69.1%), including 17 multi-hit games (25.0%).

In 10 games this season, he has gone deep (14.7%, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish).

In 28 games this season (41.2%), Gurriel has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (16.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 35.3% of his games this season (24 of 68), with two or more runs five times (7.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 32 .276 AVG .266 .331 OBP .312 .522 SLG .430 19 XBH 11 6 HR 5 26 RBI 18 27/10 K/BB 21/7 1 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings