Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rays - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:27 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte (.489 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 115 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Chase Field, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Rays.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ketel Marte? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte has an OPS of .901, fueled by an OBP of .374 to go with a slugging percentage of .526. All three of those stats rank first among Arizona hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 13th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.
- Marte will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 with four homers over the course of his last games.
- Marte has gotten a hit in 56 of 73 games this season (76.7%), including 22 multi-hit games (30.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 15 games this season (20.5%), leaving the park in 4.6% of his plate appearances.
- Marte has had an RBI in 28 games this season (38.4%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (16.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 43 of 73 games this year, and more than once 14 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|36
|.291
|AVG
|.299
|.369
|OBP
|.380
|.511
|SLG
|.542
|17
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|9
|18
|RBI
|25
|26/16
|K/BB
|25/17
|3
|SB
|3
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Rays' 3.65 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (85 total, one per game).
- Eflin (9-3) is trying for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 15th start of the season. He has a 3.35 ERA in 83 1/3 innings pitched, with 84 strikeouts.
- The righty's last time out was on Friday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.35), fifth in WHIP (1.032), and 28th in K/9 (9.1).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.