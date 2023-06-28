The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte (.489 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 115 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Chase Field, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Rays.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ketel Marte? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte has an OPS of .901, fueled by an OBP of .374 to go with a slugging percentage of .526. All three of those stats rank first among Arizona hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 13th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.

Marte will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 with four homers over the course of his last games.

Marte has gotten a hit in 56 of 73 games this season (76.7%), including 22 multi-hit games (30.1%).

He has hit a home run in 15 games this season (20.5%), leaving the park in 4.6% of his plate appearances.

Marte has had an RBI in 28 games this season (38.4%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (16.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 43 of 73 games this year, and more than once 14 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 36 .291 AVG .299 .369 OBP .380 .511 SLG .542 17 XBH 15 6 HR 9 18 RBI 25 26/16 K/BB 25/17 3 SB 3

Rays Pitching Rankings