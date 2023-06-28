Geraldo Perdomo Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rays - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:28 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Geraldo Perdomo -- with a slugging percentage of .325 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the hill, on June 28 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rays.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo is batting .296 with 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 31 walks.
- Perdomo is batting .350 during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- In 60.9% of his games this year (39 of 64), Perdomo has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (28.1%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in 7.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 64), and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Perdomo has had an RBI in 22 games this season (34.4%), including seven multi-RBI outings (10.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 30 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|29
|.239
|AVG
|.367
|.336
|OBP
|.467
|.376
|SLG
|.544
|10
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|19
|24/16
|K/BB
|17/15
|4
|SB
|5
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Rays have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (85 total, one per game).
- Eflin tries for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Rays, his 15th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 3.35 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 83 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Friday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.35), fifth in WHIP (1.032), and 28th in K/9 (9.1).
