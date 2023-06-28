Geraldo Perdomo -- with a slugging percentage of .325 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the hill, on June 28 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rays.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo is batting .296 with 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 31 walks.

Perdomo is batting .350 during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.

In 60.9% of his games this year (39 of 64), Perdomo has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (28.1%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in 7.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 64), and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

Perdomo has had an RBI in 22 games this season (34.4%), including seven multi-RBI outings (10.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 30 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 29 .239 AVG .367 .336 OBP .467 .376 SLG .544 10 XBH 10 2 HR 3 14 RBI 19 24/16 K/BB 17/15 4 SB 5

Rays Pitching Rankings