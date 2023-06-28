Evan Longoria Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rays - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:27 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Evan Longoria and his .405 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (104 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Tampa Bay Rays and Zach Eflin on June 28 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-3 against the Rays.
Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Evan Longoria At The Plate
- Longoria is hitting .244 with seven doubles, 11 home runs and 11 walks.
- Longoria has picked up a hit in 21 of 40 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.
- Looking at the 40 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 11 of them (27.5%), and in 8.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Longoria has an RBI in 15 of 40 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 18 games this season (45.0%), including three multi-run games (7.5%).
Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|20
|.279
|AVG
|.210
|.313
|OBP
|.290
|.672
|SLG
|.468
|10
|XBH
|8
|7
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|8
|20/4
|K/BB
|20/7
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.65).
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender 85 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Eflin (9-3) is going for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Rays in his 15th start of the season. He has a 3.35 ERA in 83 1/3 innings pitched, with 84 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.35), fifth in WHIP (1.032), and 28th in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
