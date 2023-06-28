Emmanuel Rivera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rays - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:24 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Emmanuel Rivera is available when the Arizona Diamondbacks take on Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Chase Field Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since June 24, when he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Giants.
Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate
- Rivera has 10 doubles, a home run and six walks while batting .314.
- Rivera has reached base via a hit in 26 games this season (of 41 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- He has homered in one of 41 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- In 15 games this year (36.6%), Rivera has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (9.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 46.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (12.2%).
Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|21
|.303
|AVG
|.324
|.299
|OBP
|.370
|.394
|SLG
|.419
|4
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|14
|11/0
|K/BB
|16/6
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Rays' 3.65 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (85 total, one per game).
- Eflin aims for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Rays, his 15th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 3.35 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 83 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the righty threw six innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.35), fourth in WHIP (1.032), and 27th in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
