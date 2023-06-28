Emmanuel Rivera is available when the Arizona Diamondbacks take on Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Chase Field Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since June 24, when he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Giants.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Emmanuel Rivera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate

Rivera has 10 doubles, a home run and six walks while batting .314.

Rivera has reached base via a hit in 26 games this season (of 41 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.

He has homered in one of 41 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

In 15 games this year (36.6%), Rivera has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (9.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 46.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (12.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 21 .303 AVG .324 .299 OBP .370 .394 SLG .419 4 XBH 7 1 HR 0 6 RBI 14 11/0 K/BB 16/6 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings