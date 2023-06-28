You can wager on player prop bet odds for Wander Franco, Corbin Carroll and others on the Tampa Bay Rays and Arizona Diamondbacks prior to their matchup at 9:40 PM ET on Wednesday at Chase Field.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Diamondbacks vs. Rays Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll Props

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 20 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs, 29 walks and 44 RBI (83 total hits). He's also swiped 23 bases.

He has a .296/.373/.571 slash line on the season.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Jun. 27 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0 at Giants Jun. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Jun. 24 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 at Giants Jun. 23 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 1 at Nationals Jun. 22 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 1

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has 84 hits with 13 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs, 33 walks and 43 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a slash line of .295/.374/.526 on the year.

Marte has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .350 with four home runs, three walks and nine RBI.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Jun. 27 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 at Giants Jun. 25 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 0 at Giants Jun. 24 2-for-4 3 1 2 5 0 at Giants Jun. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Nationals Jun. 22 1-for-5 1 1 3 4 0

Bet on player props for Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte or other Diamondbacks players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Zach Eflin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Eflin Stats

The Rays will hand the ball to Zach Eflin (9-3) for his 15th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Eflin has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 14 chances this season.

The 29-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.35), fifth in WHIP (1.032), and 28th in K/9 (9.1) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Eflin Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Royals Jun. 23 6.0 7 3 3 7 2 at Padres Jun. 17 6.0 4 2 2 5 2 at Athletics Jun. 12 4.2 5 4 4 6 2 vs. Twins Jun. 6 6.2 3 0 0 9 1 at Cubs May. 31 6.0 4 3 3 5 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Zach Davies' player props with BetMGM.

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Franco Stats

Franco has collected 84 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 37 runs with 25 stolen bases.

He's slashed .283/.345/.455 so far this season.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Jun. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jun. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Royals Jun. 24 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 20 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0

Randy Arozarena Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Arozarena Stats

Randy Arozarena has put up 80 hits with nine doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 54 runs with nine stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .289/.403/.480 on the season.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Jun. 27 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jun. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jun. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Jun. 23 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Royals Jun. 22 3-for-5 0 0 3 3 0

Bet on player props for Wander Franco, Randy Arozarena or other Rays players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.