The Tampa Bay Rays (54-28) will lean on Wander Franco when they visit Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (48-32) at Chase Field on Wednesday, June 28. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

The favored Rays have -155 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at +130. The over/under is 9.5 runs for this contest.

Diamondbacks vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Diamondbacks versus Rays game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Diamondbacks (+130) in this matchup, means that you think the Diamondbacks will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $23.00 back.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Ketel Marte get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more.

Diamondbacks vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have been favored 69 times and won 49, or 71%, of those games.

The Rays have a record of 35-9 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter (79.5% winning percentage).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays have a 3-3 record across the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total eight times.

The Diamondbacks have come away with 21 wins in the 39 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Diamondbacks have come away with a win five times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or longer on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Diamondbacks vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Corbin Carroll - 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+140) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185) Christian Walker 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+130) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+165) Jake McCarthy 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+240)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +2500 8th 2nd Win NL West +325 - 2nd

