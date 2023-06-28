The Tampa Bay Rays and Jose Siri will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET in the second game of a three-game series at Chase Field.

Diamondbacks vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Time: 9:40 PM ET

TV Channel: BSAZ

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 11th in Major League Baseball with 95 home runs.

Arizona is sixth in MLB with a .440 slugging percentage this season.

The Diamondbacks rank third in MLB with a .265 team batting average.

Arizona has scored the fourth-most runs in baseball this season with 417.

The Diamondbacks are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking sixth with an OBP of .331.

The Diamondbacks rank third in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.6 whiffs per contest.

Arizona strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 21st in MLB.

Arizona pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.44 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Diamondbacks pitchers have a 1.346 WHIP this season, 21st in the majors.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks' Zach Davies (1-4) will make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs in four innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.

He has one quality starts in eight chances this season.

Davies has made three starts of five or more innings in eight chances this season, and averages 4.4 frames when he pitches.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 6/22/2023 Nationals W 5-3 Away Tommy Henry Jake Irvin 6/23/2023 Giants L 8-5 Away Zach Davies Logan Webb 6/24/2023 Giants L 7-6 Away Merrill Kelly Ryan Walker 6/25/2023 Giants W 5-2 Away Ryne Nelson Anthony DeSclafani 6/27/2023 Rays W 8-4 Home Zac Gallen Taj Bradley 6/28/2023 Rays - Home Zach Davies Zach Eflin 6/29/2023 Rays - Home Zach Davies Yonny Chirinos 6/30/2023 Angels - Away Merrill Kelly Griffin Canning 7/1/2023 Angels - Away Ryne Nelson Tyler Anderson 7/2/2023 Angels - Away Zac Gallen Reid Detmers 7/4/2023 Mets - Home Zach Davies Kodai Senga

