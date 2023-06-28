How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 28
The Tampa Bay Rays and Jose Siri will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET in the second game of a three-game series at Chase Field.
Diamondbacks vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks rank 11th in Major League Baseball with 95 home runs.
- Arizona is sixth in MLB with a .440 slugging percentage this season.
- The Diamondbacks rank third in MLB with a .265 team batting average.
- Arizona has scored the fourth-most runs in baseball this season with 417.
- The Diamondbacks are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking sixth with an OBP of .331.
- The Diamondbacks rank third in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.6 whiffs per contest.
- Arizona strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 21st in MLB.
- Arizona pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.44 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- Diamondbacks pitchers have a 1.346 WHIP this season, 21st in the majors.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Diamondbacks' Zach Davies (1-4) will make his ninth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up six earned runs in four innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.
- He has one quality starts in eight chances this season.
- Davies has made three starts of five or more innings in eight chances this season, and averages 4.4 frames when he pitches.
- He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/22/2023
|Nationals
|W 5-3
|Away
|Tommy Henry
|Jake Irvin
|6/23/2023
|Giants
|L 8-5
|Away
|Zach Davies
|Logan Webb
|6/24/2023
|Giants
|L 7-6
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Ryan Walker
|6/25/2023
|Giants
|W 5-2
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Anthony DeSclafani
|6/27/2023
|Rays
|W 8-4
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Taj Bradley
|6/28/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Zach Eflin
|6/29/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Yonny Chirinos
|6/30/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Griffin Canning
|7/1/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Tyler Anderson
|7/2/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Reid Detmers
|7/4/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Kodai Senga
