Jose Siri and the Tampa Bay Rays will see Zach Davies on the mound for the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second game of a three-game series, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

The Rays are favored in this one, at -155, while the underdog Diamondbacks have +130 odds to win. The contest's over/under is listed at 9.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Diamondbacks gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Diamondbacks vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -155 +130 9.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 2-2.

When it comes to the over/under, the Diamondbacks and their foes are 7-3-0 in their last 10 contests.

The previous 10 Diamondbacks games have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have won in 21, or 53.8%, of the 39 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Arizona is 5-6 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +130 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 43.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Arizona's games have gone over the total in 39 of its 80 chances.

The Diamondbacks are 6-4-0 against the spread in their 10 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 24-18 24-14 19-12 29-20 35-21 13-11

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.