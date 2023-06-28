Wednesday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (54-28) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (48-32) at Chase Field is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 7-5, with the Rays coming out on top. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on June 28.

The probable starters are Zach Eflin (9-3) for the Rays and Zach Davies (1-4) for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

Diamondbacks vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rays 7, Diamondbacks 6.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 2-2.

When it comes to the total, Arizona and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its previous 10 games.

The last 10 Diamondbacks games have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 21, or 53.8%, of the 39 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Arizona has come away with a win five times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 43.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Arizona is No. 4 in the majors, scoring 5.2 runs per game (417 total runs).

Diamondbacks pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.44 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Diamondbacks Schedule