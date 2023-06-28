Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rays - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:28 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Christian Walker and his .452 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (107 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Tampa Bay Rays and Zach Eflin on June 28 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rays.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker has 23 doubles, 16 home runs and 28 walks while batting .281.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 34th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 49th and he is 10th in slugging.
- Walker will look to extend his 11-game hitting streak. He's batting .421 with one homer in his last outings.
- Walker has gotten a hit in 49 of 76 games this season (64.5%), including 25 multi-hit games (32.9%).
- In 19.7% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 44.7% of his games this year, Walker has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 51.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (3.9%).
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|37
|.277
|AVG
|.286
|.352
|OBP
|.337
|.546
|SLG
|.510
|20
|XBH
|19
|9
|HR
|7
|25
|RBI
|29
|28/16
|K/BB
|25/12
|1
|SB
|3
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.65).
- The Rays rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (85 total, one per game).
- Eflin (9-3) is trying for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 3.35 ERA in 83 1/3 innings pitched, with 84 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Friday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 29-year-old's 3.35 ERA ranks 20th, 1.032 WHIP ranks fifth, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 28th among qualifying pitchers this season.
