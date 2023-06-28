Wednesday, Carson Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Tampa Bay Rays and Zach Eflin, with the first pitch at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last action (on June 24 against the Giants) he went 1-for-4.

Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carson Kelly? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Carson Kelly At The Plate

Kelly has a double and a walk while batting .200.

Kelly has gotten a hit in three of seven games this year (42.9%), with multiple hits twice.

He has not gone deep in his seven games this season.

Kelly has driven in a run in one game this year.

He has scored a run in one of seven games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 3 .000 AVG .455 .067 OBP .455 .000 SLG .545 0 XBH 1 0 HR 0 1 RBI 0 5/1 K/BB 3/0 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings